Wall Street Pummels Harley-Davidson Inc. (HOG) After Recent Earnings Report

Harley-Davidson Inc. (NYSE:HOG) went up by 1.50% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $48.72. The company’s stock price has collected 5.70% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 10/26/22 that Harley-Davidson’s Revenue Rises on Ramped Up Motorcycle Shipments

Is It Worth Investing in Harley-Davidson Inc. (NYSE :HOG) Right Now?

Harley-Davidson Inc. (NYSE:HOG) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 9.69 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for HOG is at 1.43. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 17 who provided ratings for Harley-Davidson Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 10 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $48.33, which is $0.98 above the current price. HOG currently public float of 145.26M and currently shorts hold a 5.01% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HOG was 1.35M shares.

HOG’s Market Performance

HOG stocks went up by 5.70% for the week, with a monthly jump of 12.31% and a quarterly performance of 8.65%, while its annual performance rate touched 35.15%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.88% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.85% for Harley-Davidson Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 6.12% for HOG stocks with a simple moving average of 19.34% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HOG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HOG stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for HOG by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for HOG in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $39 based on the research report published on November 15th of the previous year 2022.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HOG reach a price target of $40. The rating they have provided for HOG stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on October 24th, 2022.

DA Davidson gave a rating of “Neutral” to HOG, setting the target price at $37 in the report published on October 14th of the previous year.

HOG Trading at 4.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HOG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.88%, as shares surge +13.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.00% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HOG rose by +5.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +22.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $44.31. In addition, Harley-Davidson Inc. saw 12.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HOG starting from ZEITZ JOCHEN, who purchase 25,750 shares at the price of $38.94 back on Sep 02. After this action, ZEITZ JOCHEN now owns 508,870 shares of Harley-Davidson Inc., valued at $1,002,628 using the latest closing price.

Masood Rafeh, the Director of Harley-Davidson Inc., purchase 1,335 shares at $37.50 during a trade that took place back on Aug 09, which means that Masood Rafeh is holding 1,335 shares at $50,062 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HOG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.94 for the present operating margin

+32.73 for the gross margin

The net margin for Harley-Davidson Inc. stands at +12.18. Equity return is now at value 27.40, with 6.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.36.