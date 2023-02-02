Wall Street Praises Mercury Systems Inc. (MRCY) After Recent Earnings Report

Mercury Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) went up by 12.41% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $72.28. The company’s stock price has collected 16.72% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported 6 hours ago that Military Chip Maker Mercury Systems Up For Sale

Is It Worth Investing in Mercury Systems Inc. (NASDAQ :MRCY) Right Now?

Mercury Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 851.36 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for MRCY is at 1.02. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for Mercury Systems Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $55.30, which is -$1.19 below the current price. MRCY currently public float of 56.51M and currently shorts hold a 4.40% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MRCY was 335.71K shares.

MRCY’s Market Performance

MRCY stocks went up by 16.72% for the week, with a monthly jump of 25.59% and a quarterly performance of 16.10%, while its annual performance rate touched -1.28%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.93% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.88% for Mercury Systems Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 18.07% for MRCY stocks with a simple moving average of 7.91% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MRCY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MRCY stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for MRCY by listing it as a “Sector Perform.” The predicted price for MRCY in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $54 based on the research report published on December 16th of the previous year 2022.

Raymond James, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MRCY reach a price target of $55. The rating they have provided for MRCY stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on October 27th, 2022.

Robert W. Baird gave a rating of “Outperform” to MRCY, setting the target price at $72 in the report published on May 31st of the previous year.

MRCY Trading at 18.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MRCY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.93%, as shares surge +26.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.07% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MRCY rose by +16.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $48.17. In addition, Mercury Systems Inc. saw 25.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MRCY starting from Stevison James Mitch, who sale 1,691 shares at the price of $42.89 back on Oct 15. After this action, Stevison James Mitch now owns 59,501 shares of Mercury Systems Inc., valued at $72,519 using the latest closing price.

Huber Thomas, the EVP Chief Transformation Offic of Mercury Systems Inc., sale 2,584 shares at $46.45 during a trade that took place back on Sep 15, which means that Huber Thomas is holding 67,455 shares at $120,016 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MRCY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.20 for the present operating margin

+33.94 for the gross margin

The net margin for Mercury Systems Inc. stands at +1.14. Equity return is now at value 0.30, with 0.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.20.