The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (CAKE): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) went down by -1.55% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $44.65. The company’s stock price has collected 1.76% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ :CAKE) Right Now?

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 39.63 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CAKE is at 1.43. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 18 who provided ratings for The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 10 rated it as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $35.00, which is -$4.14 below the current price. CAKE currently public float of 47.74M and currently shorts hold a 18.67% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CAKE was 1.09M shares.

CAKE’s Market Performance

CAKE stocks went up by 1.76% for the week, with a monthly jump of 21.85% and a quarterly performance of 7.90%, while its annual performance rate touched 8.30%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.11% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.23% for The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.98% for CAKE stocks with a simple moving average of 18.44% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CAKE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CAKE stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for CAKE by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for CAKE in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $30 based on the research report published on January 25th of the current year 2023.

CAKE Trading at 9.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CAKE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.11%, as shares surge +19.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.09% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CAKE rose by +1.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $37.84. In addition, The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated saw 21.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CAKE starting from Ames Edie A, who purchase 4,000 shares at the price of $32.25 back on Dec 08. After this action, Ames Edie A now owns 12,500 shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated, valued at $129,015 using the latest closing price.

PITTAWAY DAVID BRUCE, the Director of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated, purchase 500 shares at $34.51 during a trade that took place back on Mar 08, which means that PITTAWAY DAVID BRUCE is holding 15,101 shares at $17,255 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CAKE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.75 for the present operating margin

+11.11 for the gross margin

The net margin for The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated stands at +2.47. Equity return is now at value 14.50, with 1.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.64.