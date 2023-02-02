The Chart for Teradyne Inc. (TER) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Teradyne Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) went up by 6.18% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $127.29. The company’s stock price has collected 4.40% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 01/27/22 that Teradyne Earnings Were Great. The Stock Is Getting Crushed on the Guidance.

Is It Worth Investing in Teradyne Inc. (NASDAQ :TER) Right Now?

Teradyne Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 25.59 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for TER is at 1.55. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 21 who provided ratings for Teradyne Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 11 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

TER currently public float of 154.85M and currently shorts hold a 2.61% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TER was 1.59M shares.

TER’s Market Performance

TER stocks went up by 4.40% for the week, with a monthly jump of 23.63% and a quarterly performance of 32.75%, while its annual performance rate touched -8.04%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.75% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.65% for Teradyne Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 11.76% for TER stocks with a simple moving average of 16.04% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TER

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TER stocks, with Loop Capital repeating the rating for TER by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for TER in the upcoming period, according to Loop Capital is $102 based on the research report published on January 27th of the current year 2023.

Craig Hallum gave a rating of “Buy” to TER, setting the target price at $120 in the report published on October 27th of the previous year.

TER Trading at 16.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TER to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.75%, as shares surge +25.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.73% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TER rose by +4.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $97.73. In addition, Teradyne Inc. saw 23.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TER starting from Gray Charles Jeffrey, who sale 686 shares at the price of $100.00 back on Jan 31. After this action, Gray Charles Jeffrey now owns 23,270 shares of Teradyne Inc., valued at $68,600 using the latest closing price.

Gray Charles Jeffrey, the VP, General Counsel, Secretary of Teradyne Inc., sale 1,152 shares at $100.00 during a trade that took place back on Jan 26, which means that Gray Charles Jeffrey is holding 21,554 shares at $115,200 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TER

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+26.91 for the present operating margin

+59.51 for the gross margin

The net margin for Teradyne Inc. stands at +22.68. Equity return is now at value 35.10, with 23.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.03.