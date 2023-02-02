The Chart for Lannett Company Inc. (LCI) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Lannett Company Inc. (NYSE:LCI) went up by 9.28% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $1.56. The company’s stock price has collected 9.28% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Lannett Company Inc. (NYSE :LCI) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for LCI is at 1.00. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Lannett Company Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $1.00, which is $0.41 above the current price. LCI currently public float of 36.86M and currently shorts hold a 10.03% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LCI was 184.87K shares.

LCI’s Market Performance

LCI stocks went up by 9.28% for the week, with a monthly jump of 10.84% and a quarterly performance of 29.29%, while its annual performance rate touched -61.93%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.95% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.79% for Lannett Company Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.24% for LCI stocks with a simple moving average of 5.73% for the last 200 days.

LCI Trading at -3.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LCI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -62.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.95%, as shares surge +7.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.76% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LCI rose by +16.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5936. In addition, Lannett Company Inc. saw 13.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LCI starting from Chapman John C, who purchase 20,000 shares at the price of $0.51 back on Nov 17. After this action, Chapman John C now owns 174,324 shares of Lannett Company Inc., valued at $10,200 using the latest closing price.

LEPORE PATRICK G, the Director of Lannett Company Inc., purchase 100,000 shares at $0.49 during a trade that took place back on Nov 10, which means that LEPORE PATRICK G is holding 587,145 shares at $49,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LCI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-20.62 for the present operating margin

+9.74 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lannett Company Inc. stands at -68.01. Equity return is now at value 116.60, with -44.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.76.