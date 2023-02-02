Siyata Mobile Inc. (SYTA) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA) went down by -0.89% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $1.62. The company’s stock price has collected -4.03% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ :SYTA) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for SYTA is at 1.58. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Siyata Mobile Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

SYTA currently public float of 44.08M and currently shorts hold a 4.17% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SYTA was 5.87M shares.

SYTA’s Market Performance

SYTA stocks went down by -4.03% for the week, with a monthly jump of 8.82% and a quarterly performance of 25.09%, while its annual performance rate touched -87.09%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.74% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 13.10% for Siyata Mobile Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -11.22% for SYTA stocks with a simple moving average of -72.71% for the last 200 days.

SYTA Trading at -3.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SYTA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -89.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.74%, as shares surge +4.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.84% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SYTA fell by -4.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -86.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1880. In addition, Siyata Mobile Inc. saw 8.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SYTA

Equity return is now at value -147.90, with -78.40 for asset returns.