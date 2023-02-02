ServiceNow Inc. (NOW) Just Got Our Attention

ServiceNow Inc. (NYSE:NOW) went up by 4.10% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $621.41. The company’s stock price has collected 5.58% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 01/26/23 that ServiceNow Earnings Beat Street Estimates

Is It Worth Investing in ServiceNow Inc. (NYSE :NOW) Right Now?

ServiceNow Inc. (NYSE:NOW) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 295.95 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for NOW is at 0.99.

NOW currently public float of 201.00M and currently shorts hold a 1.44% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NOW was 1.61M shares.

NOW’s Market Performance

NOW stocks went up by 5.58% for the week, with a monthly jump of 22.03% and a quarterly performance of 12.61%, while its annual performance rate touched -19.11%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.43% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.11% for ServiceNow Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 13.45% for NOW stocks with a simple moving average of 9.50% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NOW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NOW stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for NOW by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for NOW in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $420 based on the research report published on January 09th of the current year 2023.

Macquarie, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NOW reach a price target of $500. The rating they have provided for NOW stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on November 02nd, 2022.

CapitalOne gave a rating of “Overweight” to NOW, setting the target price at $516 in the report published on October 31st of the previous year.

NOW Trading at 16.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NOW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.43%, as shares surge +22.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.28% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NOW rose by +5.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $422.04. In addition, ServiceNow Inc. saw 22.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NOW starting from Smith Paul John, who sale 2,301 shares at the price of $447.22 back on Jan 30. After this action, Smith Paul John now owns 0 shares of ServiceNow Inc., valued at $1,029,063 using the latest closing price.

Canney Jacqueline P, the Chief People Officer of ServiceNow Inc., sale 1,083 shares at $461.03 during a trade that took place back on Jan 27, which means that Canney Jacqueline P is holding 267 shares at $499,293 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NOW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.23 for the present operating margin

+78.21 for the gross margin

The net margin for ServiceNow Inc. stands at +4.49. Equity return is now at value 4.50, with 1.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.05.