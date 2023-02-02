Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Ikena Oncology Inc. (IKNA)

Ikena Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:IKNA) went down by -1.41% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.79. The company’s stock price has collected 5.00% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Ikena Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ :IKNA) Right Now?

IKNA currently public float of 36.11M and currently shorts hold a 4.68% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of IKNA was 86.39K shares.

IKNA’s Market Performance

IKNA stocks went up by 5.00% for the week, with a monthly jump of 57.89% and a quarterly performance of 52.73%, while its annual performance rate touched -56.83%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.25% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.42% for Ikena Oncology Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 16.93% for IKNA stocks with a simple moving average of 8.55% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IKNA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IKNA stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for IKNA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for IKNA in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $25 based on the research report published on December 23rd of the previous year 2021.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see IKNA reach a price target of $30. The rating they have provided for IKNA stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on May 05th, 2021.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Outperform” to IKNA, setting the target price at $30 in the report published on April 26th of the previous year.

IKNA Trading at 42.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IKNA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -64.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.25%, as shares surge +60.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +100.00% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IKNA rose by +5.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -39.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.67. In addition, Ikena Oncology Inc. saw 57.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for IKNA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-110.18 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Ikena Oncology Inc. stands at -110.10. Equity return is now at value -28.30, with -23.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.70.