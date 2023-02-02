Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Elys Game Technology Corp. (ELYS)

Elys Game Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) went up by 8.35% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.47. The company’s stock price has collected 53.88% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Elys Game Technology Corp. (NASDAQ :ELYS) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for ELYS is at 2.11. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Elys Game Technology Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $2.00, which is $1.26 above the current price. ELYS currently public float of 19.94M and currently shorts hold a 10.86% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ELYS was 3.26M shares.

ELYS’s Market Performance

ELYS stocks went up by 53.88% for the week, with a monthly jump of 164.29% and a quarterly performance of 119.85%, while its annual performance rate touched -75.00%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 16.15% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 23.04% for Elys Game Technology Corp. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 47.95% for ELYS stocks with a simple moving average of 12.81% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ELYS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ELYS stocks, with Maxim Group repeating the rating for ELYS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ELYS in the upcoming period, according to Maxim Group is $10 based on the research report published on July 26th of the previous year 2021.

ELYS Trading at 138.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ELYS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -78.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 23.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.15%, as shares surge +187.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +206.42% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ELYS rose by +53.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -65.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5243. In addition, Elys Game Technology Corp. saw 164.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ELYS

Equity return is now at value -114.00, with -42.30 for asset returns.