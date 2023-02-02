Regis Corporation (RGS): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Regis Corporation (NYSE:RGS) went up by 9.15% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.34. The company’s stock price has collected 11.18% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 03/30/22 that Supercuts Owner Regis Hires Bankers to Address Debt Maturity

Is It Worth Investing in Regis Corporation (NYSE :RGS) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for RGS is at 1.76. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Regis Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $2.10. RGS currently public float of 40.85M and currently shorts hold a 8.39% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RGS was 301.87K shares.

RGS’s Market Performance

RGS stocks went up by 11.18% for the week, with a monthly jump of 46.72% and a quarterly performance of 52.99%, while its annual performance rate touched 20.13%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.06% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.74% for Regis Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 16.46% for RGS stocks with a simple moving average of 56.59% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RGS

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RGS reach a price target of $10. The rating they have provided for RGS stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on January 22nd, 2021.

Loop Capital gave a rating of “Hold” to RGS, setting the target price at $7 in the report published on October 22nd of the previous year.

RGS Trading at 31.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RGS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.06%, as shares surge +40.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +32.59% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RGS rose by +11.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.5630. In addition, Regis Corporation saw 46.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for RGS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-6.17 for the present operating margin

+16.98 for the gross margin

The net margin for Regis Corporation stands at -16.83.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.32.