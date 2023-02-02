Rackspace Technology Inc. (RXT) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Rackspace Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) went up by 9.67% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $13.62. The company’s stock price has collected 14.63% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 12/15/22 that Rackspace Ransomware Outage Continues Nearly 2 Weeks After It Started

Is It Worth Investing in Rackspace Technology Inc. (NASDAQ :RXT) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for Rackspace Technology Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 8 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

RXT currently public float of 205.75M and currently shorts hold a 4.27% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RXT was 2.18M shares.

RXT’s Market Performance

RXT stocks went up by 14.63% for the week, with a monthly jump of 11.53% and a quarterly performance of -36.12%, while its annual performance rate touched -73.70%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.29% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.16% for Rackspace Technology Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 15.80% for RXT stocks with a simple moving average of -43.16% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RXT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RXT stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for RXT by listing it as a “In-line.” The predicted price for RXT in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $5 based on the research report published on October 11th of the previous year 2022.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RXT reach a price target of $5, previously predicting the price at $7. The rating they have provided for RXT stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on August 16th, 2022.

RBC Capital Mkts gave a rating of “Sector Perform” to RXT, setting the target price at $7 in the report published on August 11th of the previous year.

RXT Trading at -2.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RXT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -75.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.29%, as shares surge +13.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -33.54% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RXT rose by +14.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -67.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.86. In addition, Rackspace Technology Inc. saw 11.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RXT starting from Samant Shashank, who purchase 19,933 shares at the price of $4.59 back on Nov 30. After this action, Samant Shashank now owns 158,507 shares of Rackspace Technology Inc., valued at $91,520 using the latest closing price.

Samant Shashank, the Director of Rackspace Technology Inc., purchase 100,000 shares at $4.55 during a trade that took place back on Nov 29, which means that Samant Shashank is holding 138,574 shares at $454,620 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RXT

Equity return is now at value -56.30, with -11.00 for asset returns.