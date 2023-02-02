ProPetro Holding Corp. (PUMP): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) went down by -2.01% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $16.92. The company’s stock price has collected 1.04% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE :PUMP) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for PUMP is at 2.40. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for ProPetro Holding Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $14.68, which is $4.93 above the current price. PUMP currently public float of 96.89M and currently shorts hold a 3.35% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PUMP was 1.15M shares.

PUMP’s Market Performance

PUMP stocks went up by 1.04% for the week, with a monthly drop of -5.98% and a quarterly performance of -17.65%, while its annual performance rate touched -7.23%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.66% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.68% for ProPetro Holding Corp. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.00% for PUMP stocks with a simple moving average of -7.91% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PUMP

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PUMP reach a price target of $12. The rating they have provided for PUMP stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on January 17th, 2023.

Barclays gave a rating of “Overweight” to PUMP, setting the target price at $14 in the report published on January 10th of the current year.

PUMP Trading at -3.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PUMP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.66%, as shares surge +2.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.79% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PUMP rose by +1.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -37.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.86. In addition, ProPetro Holding Corp. saw -5.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PUMP starting from GOBE PHILLIP A, who sale 65,860 shares at the price of $11.36 back on Nov 15. After this action, GOBE PHILLIP A now owns 116,251 shares of ProPetro Holding Corp., valued at $748,170 using the latest closing price.

GOBE PHILLIP A, the Director of ProPetro Holding Corp., sale 22,000 shares at $10.00 during a trade that took place back on Oct 06, which means that GOBE PHILLIP A is holding 182,111 shares at $220,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PUMP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.46 for the present operating margin

+9.02 for the gross margin

The net margin for ProPetro Holding Corp. stands at -6.20. Equity return is now at value -3.80, with -2.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.44.