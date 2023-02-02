Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. (ODFL) Just Got Our Attention

Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) went up by 10.32% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $337.96. The company’s stock price has collected 14.68% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. (NASDAQ :ODFL) Right Now?

Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 31.48 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ODFL is at 1.07. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 22 who provided ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 12 rated it as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $313.06, which is -$74.34 below the current price. ODFL currently public float of 96.33M and currently shorts hold a 5.55% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ODFL was 798.23K shares.

ODFL’s Market Performance

ODFL stocks went up by 14.68% for the week, with a monthly jump of 29.54% and a quarterly performance of 33.87%, while its annual performance rate touched 21.76%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.79% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.26% for Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 17.85% for ODFL stocks with a simple moving average of 32.01% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ODFL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ODFL stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for ODFL by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for ODFL in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $323 based on the research report published on January 30th of the current year 2023.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ODFL reach a price target of $334, previously predicting the price at $266. The rating they have provided for ODFL stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on January 17th, 2023.

Vertical Research gave a rating of “Sell” to ODFL, setting the target price at $260 in the report published on August 17th of the previous year.

ODFL Trading at 22.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ODFL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 8.77% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.79%, as shares surge +30.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +23.04% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ODFL rose by +14.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +38.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $316.19. In addition, Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. saw 29.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ODFL starting from CONGDON DAVID S, who sale 32,000 shares at the price of $313.95 back on Nov 11. After this action, CONGDON DAVID S now owns 858,861 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line Inc., valued at $10,046,293 using the latest closing price.

Bates David J., the SVP – Operations of Old Dominion Freight Line Inc., sale 1,076 shares at $299.04 during a trade that took place back on Nov 10, which means that Bates David J. is holding 13,750 shares at $321,767 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ODFL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+26.97 for the present operating margin

+32.75 for the gross margin

The net margin for Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. stands at +19.68. Equity return is now at value 37.30, with 27.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.98.