Nasdaq Inc. (NDAQ) Upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Nasdaq Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) went down by -1.15% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $69.22. The company’s stock price has collected 2.06% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 01/25/23 that Nasdaq Stock Tumbles on Decline in Index Revenue

Is It Worth Investing in Nasdaq Inc. (NASDAQ :NDAQ) Right Now?

Nasdaq Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 26.32 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for NDAQ is at 0.96.

NDAQ currently public float of 341.02M and currently shorts hold a 1.75% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NDAQ was 2.27M shares.

NDAQ’s Market Performance

NDAQ stocks went up by 2.06% for the week, with a monthly drop of -3.02% and a quarterly performance of -4.40%, while its annual performance rate touched -0.40%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.47% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.17% for Nasdaq Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.41% for NDAQ stocks with a simple moving average of 2.10% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NDAQ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NDAQ stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for NDAQ by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for NDAQ in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $60 based on the research report published on January 26th of the current year 2023.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Neutral” to NDAQ, setting the target price at $57 in the report published on November 02nd of the previous year.

NDAQ Trading at -5.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NDAQ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.47%, as shares sank -3.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.26% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NDAQ rose by +2.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $61.49. In addition, Nasdaq Inc. saw -3.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NDAQ starting from SKULE JEREMY, who sale 2,100 shares at the price of $60.45 back on Dec 21. After this action, SKULE JEREMY now owns 74,667 shares of Nasdaq Inc., valued at $126,945 using the latest closing price.

SKULE JEREMY, the Executive Vice President of Nasdaq Inc., sale 2,100 shares at $65.44 during a trade that took place back on Nov 21, which means that SKULE JEREMY is holding 54,381 shares at $137,424 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NDAQ

Equity return is now at value 18.90, with 5.30 for asset returns.