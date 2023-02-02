Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Varex Imaging Corporation (VREX)

Varex Imaging Corporation (NASDAQ:VREX) went down by -12.47% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $26.94. The company’s stock price has collected -9.61% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Varex Imaging Corporation (NASDAQ :VREX) Right Now?

Varex Imaging Corporation (NASDAQ:VREX) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 25.56 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for VREX is at 0.78. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Varex Imaging Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $35.25, which is $14.44 above the current price. VREX currently public float of 39.83M and currently shorts hold a 8.85% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VREX was 291.61K shares.

VREX’s Market Performance

VREX stocks went down by -9.61% for the week, with a monthly drop of -7.34% and a quarterly performance of -14.93%, while its annual performance rate touched -27.93%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.06% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.53% for Varex Imaging Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -9.08% for VREX stocks with a simple moving average of -11.69% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VREX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VREX stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for VREX by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for VREX in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $24 based on the research report published on October 12th of the previous year 2022.

Oppenheimer, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VREX reach a price target of $41. The rating they have provided for VREX stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on February 05th, 2021.

VREX Trading at -8.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VREX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.06%, as shares sank -6.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.42% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VREX fell by -9.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.62. In addition, Varex Imaging Corporation saw -7.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VREX starting from NAUMANN-ETIENNE RUEDIGER, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $21.60 back on Aug 24. After this action, NAUMANN-ETIENNE RUEDIGER now owns 21,375 shares of Varex Imaging Corporation, valued at $108,000 using the latest closing price.

Honeysett Kimberley E., the SVP and General Counsel of Varex Imaging Corporation, sale 3,028 shares at $23.50 during a trade that took place back on Aug 18, which means that Honeysett Kimberley E. is holding 4,733 shares at $71,158 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VREX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.47 for the present operating margin

+32.99 for the gross margin

The net margin for Varex Imaging Corporation stands at +3.53. Equity return is now at value 5.90, with 2.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.52.