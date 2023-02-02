Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Saia Inc. (SAIA)

Saia Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) went up by 8.38% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $304.48. The company’s stock price has collected 14.78% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Saia Inc. (NASDAQ :SAIA) Right Now?

Saia Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 21.89 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SAIA is at 1.49.

SAIA currently public float of 26.30M and currently shorts hold a 14.23% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SAIA was 390.55K shares.

SAIA’s Market Performance

SAIA stocks went up by 14.78% for the week, with a monthly jump of 41.00% and a quarterly performance of 48.67%, while its annual performance rate touched 4.00%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.12% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.87% for Saia Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 22.05% for SAIA stocks with a simple moving average of 38.58% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SAIA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SAIA stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for SAIA by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for SAIA in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $288 based on the research report published on January 30th of the current year 2023.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SAIA reach a price target of $185. The rating they have provided for SAIA stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on January 09th, 2023.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Underperform” to SAIA, setting the target price at $215 in the report published on December 01st of the previous year.

SAIA Trading at 26.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SAIA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.12%, as shares surge +41.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +24.74% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SAIA rose by +14.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +48.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $246.58. In addition, Saia Inc. saw 41.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SAIA starting from SUGAR PATRICK D, who sale 1,450 shares at the price of $250.77 back on Nov 11. After this action, SUGAR PATRICK D now owns 6,034 shares of Saia Inc., valued at $363,616 using the latest closing price.

EISNOR DI-ANN, the Director of Saia Inc., sale 456 shares at $224.04 during a trade that took place back on Aug 26, which means that EISNOR DI-ANN is holding 5,835 shares at $102,162 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SAIA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.47 for the present operating margin

+14.47 for the gross margin

The net margin for Saia Inc. stands at +11.06. Equity return is now at value 26.60, with 18.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.30.