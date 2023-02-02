Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Oncorus Inc. (ONCR)

Oncorus Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR) went down by -4.02% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.68. The company’s stock price has collected 6.75% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Oncorus Inc. (NASDAQ :ONCR) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Oncorus Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $3.67, which is $3.07 above the current price. ONCR currently public float of 23.66M and currently shorts hold a 3.98% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ONCR was 282.59K shares.

ONCR’s Market Performance

ONCR stocks went up by 6.75% for the week, with a monthly jump of 68.57% and a quarterly performance of -43.82%, while its annual performance rate touched -87.69%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.99% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 15.40% for Oncorus Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 15.99% for ONCR stocks with a simple moving average of -56.11% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ONCR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ONCR stocks, with Maxim Group repeating the rating for ONCR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ONCR in the upcoming period, according to Maxim Group is $35 based on the research report published on March 16th of the previous year 2021.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ONCR reach a price target of $40. The rating they have provided for ONCR stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on October 27th, 2020.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Buy” to ONCR, setting the target price at $22 in the report published on October 27th of the previous year.

ONCR Trading at 5.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ONCR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -88.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.99%, as shares surge +53.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -29.75% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ONCR rose by +6.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -71.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3756. In addition, Oncorus Inc. saw 68.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ONCR starting from Flynn James E, who sale 138,872 shares at the price of $0.27 back on Dec 30. After this action, Flynn James E now owns 284,697 shares of Oncorus Inc., valued at $37,495 using the latest closing price.

Flynn James E, the Possible Member of 10% Group of Oncorus Inc., sale 141,753 shares at $0.26 during a trade that took place back on Dec 29, which means that Flynn James E is holding 299,917 shares at $36,856 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ONCR

Equity return is now at value -72.30, with -42.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.16.