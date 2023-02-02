Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Monolithic Power Systems Inc. (MPWR)

Monolithic Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) went up by 7.32% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $541.39. The company’s stock price has collected 7.79% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Monolithic Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ :MPWR) Right Now?

Monolithic Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 56.50 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for MPWR is at 1.17.

MPWR currently public float of 45.64M and currently shorts hold a 6.12% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MPWR was 580.09K shares.

MPWR’s Market Performance

MPWR stocks went up by 7.79% for the week, with a monthly jump of 29.46% and a quarterly performance of 34.86%, while its annual performance rate touched 13.61%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.68% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.35% for Monolithic Power Systems Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 15.49% for MPWR stocks with a simple moving average of 12.55% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MPWR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MPWR stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for MPWR by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for MPWR in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $475 based on the research report published on November 16th of the previous year 2022.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MPWR reach a price target of $435. The rating they have provided for MPWR stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on November 11th, 2022.

Needham gave a rating of “Buy” to MPWR, setting the target price at $530 in the report published on February 11th of the previous year.

MPWR Trading at 20.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MPWR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.68%, as shares surge +33.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.73% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MPWR rose by +7.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $402.11. In addition, Monolithic Power Systems Inc. saw 29.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MPWR starting from Xiao Deming, who sale 10,243 shares at the price of $430.00 back on Jan 24. After this action, Xiao Deming now owns 251,677 shares of Monolithic Power Systems Inc., valued at $4,404,490 using the latest closing price.

Xiao Deming, the Pres. of MPS Asia Operations of Monolithic Power Systems Inc., sale 2,980 shares at $400.00 during a trade that took place back on Jan 12, which means that Xiao Deming is holding 261,920 shares at $1,192,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MPWR

Equity return is now at value 28.30, with 22.30 for asset returns.