Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (CRKN)

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN) went up by 14.59% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.04. The company’s stock price has collected 22.42% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ :CRKN) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $1.50. CRKN currently public float of 16.34M and currently shorts hold a 7.39% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CRKN was 5.08M shares.

CRKN’s Market Performance

CRKN stocks went up by 22.42% for the week, with a monthly jump of 75.30% and a quarterly performance of 29.62%, while its annual performance rate touched -89.04%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 12.45% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 20.33% for Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 20.86% for CRKN stocks with a simple moving average of -44.86% for the last 200 days.

CRKN Trading at 52.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRKN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -89.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 20.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.45%, as shares surge +14.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +63.36% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRKN rose by +28.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -74.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2705. In addition, Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. saw 71.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CRKN

The total capital return value is set at -294.37, while invested capital returns managed to touch -846.72. Equity return is now at value -347.80, with -224.90 for asset returns.

Based on Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (CRKN), the company’s capital structure generated 2.64 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.58.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 16.74.