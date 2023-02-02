LKQ Corporation (LKQ) Just Got Our Attention

LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) went down by -1.05% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $58.98. The company’s stock price has collected 1.28% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 02/18/21 that LKQ Stock Is Climbing Because Guidance and Buybacks Have Returned

Is It Worth Investing in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ :LKQ) Right Now?

LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 13.93 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for LKQ is at 1.37. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for LKQ Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 3 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $66.00, which is $6.88 above the current price. LKQ currently public float of 265.88M and currently shorts hold a 1.73% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LKQ was 1.41M shares.

LKQ’s Market Performance

LKQ stocks went up by 1.28% for the week, with a monthly jump of 9.23% and a quarterly performance of 4.85%, while its annual performance rate touched 6.29%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.89% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.00% for LKQ Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.00% for LKQ stocks with a simple moving average of 11.60% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LKQ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LKQ stocks, with MKM Partners repeating the rating for LKQ by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LKQ in the upcoming period, according to MKM Partners is $68 based on the research report published on July 13th of the previous year 2022.

LKQ Trading at 6.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LKQ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.89%, as shares surge +8.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.66% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LKQ rose by +1.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +24.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $56.86. In addition, LKQ Corporation saw 9.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LKQ starting from ValueAct Holdings, L.P., who sale 6,500,000 shares at the price of $53.60 back on Oct 31. After this action, ValueAct Holdings, L.P. now owns 6,052,751 shares of LKQ Corporation, valued at $348,400,000 using the latest closing price.

Mendel John W, the Director of LKQ Corporation, sale 1,617 shares at $54.61 during a trade that took place back on Aug 04, which means that Mendel John W is holding 15,203 shares at $88,304 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LKQ

Equity return is now at value 21.30, with 9.70 for asset returns.