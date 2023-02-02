Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited (JZ): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited (NASDAQ:JZ) went up by 30.67% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $186.01. The company’s stock price has collected 20.34% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited (NASDAQ :JZ) Right Now?

Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited (NASDAQ:JZ) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 177.50 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

JZ currently public float of 30.28M and currently shorts hold a 2.08% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of JZ was 646.93K shares.

JZ’s Market Performance

JZ stocks went up by 20.34% for the week, with a monthly jump of 187.45% and a quarterly performance of 29.09%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 15.35% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 19.15% for Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 29.17% for JZ stocks with a simple moving average of -5.69% for the last 200 days.

JZ Trading at 61.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -98.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 19.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.35%, as shares surge +200.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +47.40% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JZ rose by +20.34%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.7200. In addition, Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited saw 187.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for JZ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.73 for the present operating margin

+22.02 for the gross margin

The net margin for Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited stands at +10.20.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.08.