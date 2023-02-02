Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (TTWO)?

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) went down by -0.87% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $178.50. The company’s stock price has collected 1.40% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 11/08/22 that Take-Two Tumbles on Guidance. Grand Theft Auto Is a Bright Spot.

Is It Worth Investing in Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (NASDAQ :TTWO) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for TTWO is at 0.72. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 18 analysts out of 30 who provided ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 5 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $134.46, which is $20.47 above the current price. TTWO currently public float of 164.85M and currently shorts hold a 3.17% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TTWO was 2.27M shares.

TTWO’s Market Performance

TTWO stocks went up by 1.40% for the week, with a monthly jump of 7.80% and a quarterly performance of -5.26%, while its annual performance rate touched -31.28%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.00% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.58% for Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.56% for TTWO stocks with a simple moving average of -4.48% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TTWO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TTWO stocks, with MoffettNathanson repeating the rating for TTWO by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for TTWO in the upcoming period, according to MoffettNathanson is $140 based on the research report published on January 27th of the current year 2023.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Neutral” to TTWO, setting the target price at $105 in the report published on December 09th of the previous year.

TTWO Trading at 7.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TTWO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.00%, as shares surge +8.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.63% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TTWO rose by +1.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $107.81. In addition, Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. saw 7.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TTWO starting from Sheresky Michael, who sale 149 shares at the price of $102.24 back on Nov 14. After this action, Sheresky Michael now owns 62,337 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software Inc., valued at $15,234 using the latest closing price.

Sheresky Michael, the Director of Take-Two Interactive Software Inc., sale 167 shares at $125.24 during a trade that took place back on Aug 11, which means that Sheresky Michael is holding 62,042 shares at $20,915 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TTWO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.55 for the present operating margin

+56.16 for the gross margin

The net margin for Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. stands at +11.93. Equity return is now at value -1.60, with -0.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.83.