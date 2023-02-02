Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for New Fortress Energy Inc. (NFE)?

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) went up by 4.36% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $63.06. The company’s stock price has collected 9.02% of gains in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 11/15/21 that 5 takeaways from the COP26 climate summit investors need to know

Is It Worth Investing in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ :NFE) Right Now?

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 31.02 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for NFE is at 1.61.

NFE currently public float of 97.43M and currently shorts hold a 4.06% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NFE was 1.71M shares.

NFE’s Market Performance

NFE stocks went up by 9.02% for the week, with a monthly drop of -4.57% and a quarterly performance of -26.49%, while its annual performance rate touched 84.34%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.06% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.70% for New Fortress Energy Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 8.38% for NFE stocks with a simple moving average of -12.78% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NFE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NFE stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for NFE by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for NFE in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $67 based on the research report published on February 01st of the current year 2023.

BTIG Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NFE reach a price target of $50. The rating they have provided for NFE stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 31st, 2023.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Buy” to NFE, setting the target price at $65 in the report published on October 19th of the previous year.

NFE Trading at -5.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NFE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.06%, as shares surge +11.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.10% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NFE rose by +9.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $37.57. In addition, New Fortress Energy Inc. saw -4.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NFE starting from Wilkinson Matthew, who sale 4,000 shares at the price of $42.28 back on Dec 30. After this action, Wilkinson Matthew now owns 46,907 shares of New Fortress Energy Inc., valued at $169,135 using the latest closing price.

Wilkinson Matthew, the Director of New Fortress Energy Inc., sale 6,800 shares at $41.94 during a trade that took place back on Dec 29, which means that Wilkinson Matthew is holding 50,907 shares at $285,214 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NFE

Equity return is now at value 14.70, with 3.90 for asset returns.