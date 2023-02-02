Is Hayward Holdings Inc. (HAYW) a Keeper?

Hayward Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) went up by 3.41% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $20.13. The company’s stock price has collected 9.84% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Hayward Holdings Inc. (NYSE :HAYW) Right Now?

Hayward Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 14.56 x from its present earnings ratio.

The average price from analysts is $12.36, which is -$2.35 below the current price. HAYW currently public float of 209.69M and currently shorts hold a 8.97% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HAYW was 1.63M shares.

HAYW’s Market Performance

HAYW stocks went up by 9.84% for the week, with a monthly jump of 48.40% and a quarterly performance of 50.81%, while its annual performance rate touched -29.15%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.63% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.80% for Hayward Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 13.94% for HAYW stocks with a simple moving average of 16.85% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HAYW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HAYW stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for HAYW by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for HAYW in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $15 based on the research report published on January 04th of the current year 2023.

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HAYW reach a price target of $11. The rating they have provided for HAYW stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 13th, 2022.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Underperform” to HAYW, setting the target price at $8 in the report published on October 18th of the previous year.

HAYW Trading at 32.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HAYW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.63%, as shares surge +40.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +45.16% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HAYW rose by +9.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.44. In addition, Hayward Holdings Inc. saw 48.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HAYW starting from Jones Eifion, who sale 7,459 shares at the price of $13.11 back on Jan 27. After this action, Jones Eifion now owns 175,282 shares of Hayward Holdings Inc., valued at $97,811 using the latest closing price.

Jones Eifion, the Senior Vice President and CFO of Hayward Holdings Inc., sale 52,541 shares at $13.07 during a trade that took place back on Jan 23, which means that Jones Eifion is holding 175,282 shares at $686,459 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HAYW

Equity return is now at value 17.60, with 7.70 for asset returns.