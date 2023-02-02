Is Dropbox Inc. (DBX) a Keeper?

Dropbox Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) went up by 2.80% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $25.81. The company’s stock price has collected 3.96% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/18/22 that Roku, DraftKings, Cognex, Shake Shack: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

Is It Worth Investing in Dropbox Inc. (NASDAQ :DBX) Right Now?

Dropbox Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 21.57 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for DBX is at 0.82. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 14 who provided ratings for Dropbox Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $27.03, which is $2.8 above the current price. DBX currently public float of 266.79M and currently shorts hold a 5.28% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DBX was 2.59M shares.

DBX’s Market Performance

DBX stocks went up by 3.96% for the week, with a monthly jump of 6.70% and a quarterly performance of 9.79%, while its annual performance rate touched -3.52%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.82% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.15% for Dropbox Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.57% for DBX stocks with a simple moving average of 8.31% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DBX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DBX stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for DBX by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for DBX in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $25 based on the research report published on January 05th of the current year 2023.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DBX reach a price target of $20. The rating they have provided for DBX stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on November 22nd, 2022.

KeyBanc Capital Markets gave a rating of “Overweight” to DBX, setting the target price at $30 in the report published on September 13th of the previous year.

DBX Trading at 5.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DBX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.82%, as shares surge +5.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.42% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DBX rose by +3.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.90. In addition, Dropbox Inc. saw 6.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DBX starting from Regan Timothy, who sale 2,369 shares at the price of $22.82 back on Jan 25. After this action, Regan Timothy now owns 466,230 shares of Dropbox Inc., valued at $54,064 using the latest closing price.

Young Timothy H., the President of Dropbox Inc., sale 15,000 shares at $23.07 during a trade that took place back on Jan 24, which means that Young Timothy H. is holding 1,108,945 shares at $346,036 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DBX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.22 for the present operating margin

+79.42 for the gross margin

The net margin for Dropbox Inc. stands at +15.56. Equity return is now at value -73.90, with 12.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.55.