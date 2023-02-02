Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Stryker Corporation (SYK)

Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) went up by 9.91% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $279.28. The company’s stock price has collected 10.28% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 01/06/22 that Vocera Stock Rockets Higher on Acquisition by Stryker

Is It Worth Investing in Stryker Corporation (NYSE :SYK) Right Now?

Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 43.39 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SYK is at 0.94. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 15 analysts out of 30 who provided ratings for Stryker Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 3 rated the stock as “overweight,” 12 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $276.43, which is -$20.76 below the current price. SYK currently public float of 371.63M and currently shorts hold a 1.51% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SYK was 1.41M shares.

SYK’s Market Performance

SYK stocks went up by 10.28% for the week, with a monthly jump of 14.09% and a quarterly performance of 21.68%, while its annual performance rate touched 12.46%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.62% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.29% for Stryker Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 9.43% for SYK stocks with a simple moving average of 23.92% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SYK

RBC Capital Mkts, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SYK reach a price target of $284, previously predicting the price at $240. The rating they have provided for SYK stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on January 09th, 2023.

Canaccord Genuity gave a rating of “Hold” to SYK, setting the target price at $220 in the report published on November 01st of the previous year.

SYK Trading at 13.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SYK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.62%, as shares surge +13.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +27.39% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SYK rose by +10.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $256.57. In addition, Stryker Corporation saw 14.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SYK starting from Fink M Kathryn, who sale 6,571 shares at the price of $257.69 back on Jan 11. After this action, Fink M Kathryn now owns 9,264 shares of Stryker Corporation, valued at $1,693,309 using the latest closing price.

Fink M Kathryn, the VP, Chief HR Officer of Stryker Corporation, sale 3,536 shares at $260.00 during a trade that took place back on Jan 09, which means that Fink M Kathryn is holding 9,264 shares at $919,360 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SYK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.40 for the present operating margin

+62.60 for the gross margin

The net margin for Stryker Corporation stands at +11.66. Equity return is now at value 15.80, with 6.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.20.