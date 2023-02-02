Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Livent Corporation (LTHM)

Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM) went up by 0.69% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $36.38. The company’s stock price has collected 0.81% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 07/26/22 that GM to Curtail Hiring as Profit Drops Sharply

Is It Worth Investing in Livent Corporation (NYSE :LTHM) Right Now?

Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 26.61 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for LTHM is at 1.81.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

LTHM currently public float of 178.16M and currently shorts hold a 15.91% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LTHM was 3.67M shares.

LTHM’s Market Performance

LTHM stocks went up by 0.81% for the week, with a monthly jump of 31.35% and a quarterly performance of -17.33%, while its annual performance rate touched 13.43%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.61% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.77% for Livent Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 12.39% for LTHM stocks with a simple moving average of -2.36% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LTHM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LTHM stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for LTHM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LTHM in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $26 based on the research report published on January 11th of the current year 2023.

Vertical Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LTHM reach a price target of $30. The rating they have provided for LTHM stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 04th, 2023.

B. Riley Securities gave a rating of “Neutral” to LTHM, setting the target price at $32 in the report published on October 27th of the previous year.

LTHM Trading at 9.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LTHM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.61%, as shares surge +37.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.22% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LTHM rose by +0.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.58. In addition, Livent Corporation saw 31.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LTHM starting from Antoniazzi Gilberto, who sale 3,635 shares at the price of $32.54 back on Sep 19. After this action, Antoniazzi Gilberto now owns 62,582 shares of Livent Corporation, valued at $118,272 using the latest closing price.

Graves Paul W, the President and CEO of Livent Corporation, sale 85,171 shares at $35.00 during a trade that took place back on Sep 09, which means that Graves Paul W is holding 299,980 shares at $2,980,985 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LTHM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.94 for the present operating margin

+26.52 for the gross margin

The net margin for Livent Corporation stands at +0.14. Equity return is now at value 18.50, with 12.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.04.