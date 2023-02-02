Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Kubient Inc. (KBNT)

Kubient Inc. (NASDAQ:KBNT) went up by 58.17% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.42. The company’s stock price has collected 81.91% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Kubient Inc. (NASDAQ :KBNT) Right Now?

KBNT currently public float of 10.86M and currently shorts hold a 0.40% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of KBNT was 19.33K shares.

KBNT’s Market Performance

KBNT stocks went up by 81.91% for the week, with a monthly jump of 103.28% and a quarterly performance of 14.04%, while its annual performance rate touched -44.21%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 33.76% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 17.59% for Kubient Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 83.06% for KBNT stocks with a simple moving average of 31.67% for the last 200 days.

KBNT Trading at 62.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KBNT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 17.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 33.76%, as shares surge +100.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +30.29% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KBNT rose by +81.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7426. In addition, Kubient Inc. saw 103.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for KBNT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-346.70 for the present operating margin

-12.49 for the gross margin

The net margin for Kubient Inc. stands at -375.92. Equity return is now at value -78.40, with -66.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.09.