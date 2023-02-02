Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) went down by -3.65% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $69.14. The company’s stock price has collected -0.67% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 06/03/22 that 5 Stocks for $150 Oil

Is It Worth Investing in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE :CNQ) Right Now?

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 7.69 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CNQ is at 1.59. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 14 analysts out of 23 who provided ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 8 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $68.71, which is $11.25 above the current price. CNQ currently public float of 1.08B and currently shorts hold a 2.62% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CNQ was 2.31M shares.

CNQ’s Market Performance

CNQ stocks went down by -0.67% for the week, with a monthly jump of 6.61% and a quarterly performance of -1.23%, while its annual performance rate touched 18.72%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.94% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.76% for Canadian Natural Resources Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.59% for CNQ stocks with a simple moving average of 5.01% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CNQ

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CNQ reach a price target of $69, previously predicting the price at $62. The rating they have provided for CNQ stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 21st, 2022.

CNQ Trading at 3.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CNQ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.94%, as shares surge +13.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.50% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CNQ fell by -0.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $58.06. In addition, Canadian Natural Resources Limited saw 6.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CNQ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+31.65 for the present operating margin

+34.57 for the gross margin

The net margin for Canadian Natural Resources Limited stands at +25.50. Equity return is now at value 31.30, with 15.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.80.