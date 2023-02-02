Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Qorvo Inc. (QRVO)

Qorvo Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) went up by 4.48% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $144.31. The company’s stock price has collected 3.11% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 11/04/21 that Tesla, Moderna, Zillow, Qualcomm, Qorvo: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

Is It Worth Investing in Qorvo Inc. (NASDAQ :QRVO) Right Now?

Qorvo Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 17.83 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for QRVO is at 1.43. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 27 who provided ratings for Qorvo Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 18 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $98.90, which is -$15.32 below the current price. QRVO currently public float of 100.85M and currently shorts hold a 2.86% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of QRVO was 1.26M shares.

QRVO’s Market Performance

QRVO stocks went up by 3.11% for the week, with a monthly jump of 25.25% and a quarterly performance of 31.89%, while its annual performance rate touched -17.30%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.76% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.18% for Qorvo Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 12.08% for QRVO stocks with a simple moving average of 16.21% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of QRVO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for QRVO stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for QRVO by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for QRVO in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $120 based on the research report published on November 16th of the previous year 2022.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see QRVO reach a price target of $90, previously predicting the price at $125. The rating they have provided for QRVO stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on November 03rd, 2022.

Barclays gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to QRVO, setting the target price at $90 in the report published on October 24th of the previous year.

QRVO Trading at 16.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QRVO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.76%, as shares surge +27.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.20% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QRVO rose by +3.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $102.51. In addition, Qorvo Inc. saw 25.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at QRVO starting from Harrison Gina, who sale 3,559 shares at the price of $104.00 back on Dec 13. After this action, Harrison Gina now owns 16,257 shares of Qorvo Inc., valued at $370,136 using the latest closing price.

FEGO PAUL J, the SVP, Global Operations of Qorvo Inc., sale 2,505 shares at $98.33 during a trade that took place back on Nov 15, which means that FEGO PAUL J is holding 29,161 shares at $246,317 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for QRVO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+28.02 for the present operating margin

+49.29 for the gross margin

The net margin for Qorvo Inc. stands at +22.24. Equity return is now at value 15.40, with 9.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.63.