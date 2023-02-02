Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB)

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) went up by 2.13% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $26.14. The company’s stock price has collected 8.77% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE :PEB) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for PEB is at 1.81. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 15 who provided ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 12 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $17.31, which is $0.48 above the current price. PEB currently public float of 129.60M and currently shorts hold a 9.29% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PEB was 1.95M shares.

PEB’s Market Performance

PEB stocks went up by 8.77% for the week, with a monthly jump of 25.09% and a quarterly performance of 4.43%, while its annual performance rate touched -22.63%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.59% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.23% for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 16.22% for PEB stocks with a simple moving average of -5.97% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PEB

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PEB reach a price target of $15. The rating they have provided for PEB stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on December 05th, 2022.

BMO Capital Markets gave a rating of “Market Perform” to PEB, setting the target price at $18 in the report published on December 02nd of the previous year.

PEB Trading at 12.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PEB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.59%, as shares surge +30.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.44% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PEB rose by +8.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -30.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.61. In addition, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust saw 25.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PEB starting from Miller Phillip M., who sale 4,000 shares at the price of $14.61 back on Oct 03. After this action, Miller Phillip M. now owns 15,953 shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust, valued at $58,440 using the latest closing price.

Miller Phillip M., the Director of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust, sale 5,200 shares at $14.83 during a trade that took place back on Sep 27, which means that Miller Phillip M. is holding 19,953 shares at $77,116 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PEB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-19.04 for the present operating margin

-13.57 for the gross margin

The net margin for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stands at -25.22. Equity return is now at value -6.10, with -3.00 for asset returns.