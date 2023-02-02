Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Ingersoll Rand Inc. (IR)

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) went down by -0.61% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $57.77. The company’s stock price has collected -0.52% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 11/25/22 that Ingersoll Rand Stock Looks Like a Long-Term Winner

Is It Worth Investing in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE :IR) Right Now?

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 41.60 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for IR is at 1.45.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $59.71, which is $3.01 above the current price. IR currently public float of 404.12M and currently shorts hold a 1.75% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of IR was 2.45M shares.

IR’s Market Performance

IR stocks went down by -0.52% for the week, with a monthly jump of 6.53% and a quarterly performance of 10.22%, while its annual performance rate touched -0.98%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.36% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.25% for Ingersoll Rand Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.13% for IR stocks with a simple moving average of 14.36% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IR stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for IR by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for IR in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $52 based on the research report published on August 05th of the previous year 2022.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Overweight” to IR, setting the target price at $68 in the report published on November 19th of the previous year.

IR Trading at 2.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.36%, as shares surge +5.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.48% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IR fell by -0.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +19.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $55.72. In addition, Ingersoll Rand Inc. saw 6.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IR starting from Scheske Michael J, who sale 1,742 shares at the price of $57.00 back on Jan 11. After this action, Scheske Michael J now owns 7,112 shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc., valued at $99,294 using the latest closing price.

Scheske Michael J, the VP, Chief Accounting Officer of Ingersoll Rand Inc., sale 1,743 shares at $53.43 during a trade that took place back on Nov 07, which means that Scheske Michael J is holding 7,110 shares at $93,128 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IR

Equity return is now at value 7.70, with 4.60 for asset returns.