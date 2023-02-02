Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for DuPont de Nemours Inc. (DD)

DuPont de Nemours Inc. (NYSE:DD) went up by 0.26% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $84.08. The company’s stock price has collected 0.83% of gains in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 12/21/22 that 3M will stop making harmful PFAS found in hundreds of household items — what are ‘forever chemicals’?

Is It Worth Investing in DuPont de Nemours Inc. (NYSE :DD) Right Now?

DuPont de Nemours Inc. (NYSE:DD) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 32.39 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for DD is at 1.45. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 15 analysts out of 23 who provided ratings for DuPont de Nemours Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $81.67, which is $6.74 above the current price. DD currently public float of 496.08M and currently shorts hold a 3.68% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DD was 3.14M shares.

DD’s Market Performance

DD stocks went up by 0.83% for the week, with a monthly jump of 8.03% and a quarterly performance of 29.62%, while its annual performance rate touched -3.21%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.09% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.00% for DuPont de Nemours Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.08% for DD stocks with a simple moving average of 18.43% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DD stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for DD by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for DD in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $80 based on the research report published on January 17th of the current year 2023.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Overweight” to DD, setting the target price at $75 in the report published on December 20th of the previous year.

DD Trading at 4.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.09%, as shares surge +7.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.92% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DD rose by +0.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $73.61. In addition, DuPont de Nemours Inc. saw 8.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for DD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.31 for the present operating margin

+32.16 for the gross margin

The net margin for DuPont de Nemours Inc. stands at +10.54. Equity return is now at value 7.20, with 4.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.89.