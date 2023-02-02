Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (SID)

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) changed by 0.00% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.75. The company’s stock price has collected 4.84% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE :SID) Right Now?

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 10.25 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SID is at 1.77.

SID currently public float of 654.89M and currently shorts hold a 0.50% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SID was 3.82M shares.

SID’s Market Performance

SID stocks went up by 4.84% for the week, with a monthly jump of 38.22% and a quarterly performance of 58.30%, while its annual performance rate touched -20.02%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.12% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.44% for Companhia Siderurgica Nacional. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 11.15% for SID stocks with a simple moving average of 21.69% for the last 200 days.

SID Trading at 25.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SID to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.12%, as shares surge +36.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +34.80% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SID rose by +4.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -31.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.37. In addition, Companhia Siderurgica Nacional saw 38.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SID

Equity return is now at value 11.50, with 3.10 for asset returns.