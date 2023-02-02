Here’s Our Rant About Leonardo DRS Inc. (DRS)

Leonardo DRS Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS) went down by -3.45% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $16.70. The company’s stock price has collected -0.39% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Leonardo DRS Inc. (NASDAQ :DRS) Right Now?

Leonardo DRS Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 117.18 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for DRS is at 0.88.

DRS currently public float of 253.47M and currently shorts hold a 0.96% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DRS was 910.50K shares.

DRS’s Market Performance

DRS stocks went down by -0.39% for the week, with a monthly jump of 0.86% and a quarterly performance of 15.09%, while its annual performance rate touched 37.86%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.27% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.03% for Leonardo DRS Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.03% for DRS stocks with a simple moving average of 13.92% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DRS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DRS stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for DRS by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for DRS in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $19 based on the research report published on December 15th of the previous year 2022.

DRS Trading at 8.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DRS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.27%, as shares surge +6.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DRS fell by -0.39%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.93. In addition, Leonardo DRS Inc. saw 0.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for DRS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.20 for the present operating margin

+18.69 for the gross margin

The net margin for Leonardo DRS Inc. stands at +5.35. Equity return is now at value 3.80, with 2.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.40.