Here’s Our Rant About Dorian LPG Ltd. (LPG)

Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) went up by 11.44% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $21.07. The company’s stock price has collected 22.55% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE :LPG) Right Now?

Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 9.13 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for LPG is at 1.18.

The average price from analysts is $19.46, which is -$3.33 below the current price. LPG currently public float of 33.79M and currently shorts hold a 3.57% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LPG was 572.14K shares.

LPG’s Market Performance

LPG stocks went up by 22.55% for the week, with a monthly jump of 16.73% and a quarterly performance of 29.05%, while its annual performance rate touched 142.89%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.02% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.05% for Dorian LPG Ltd. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 24.65% for LPG stocks with a simple moving average of 44.26% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LPG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LPG stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for LPG by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for LPG in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $19 based on the research report published on January 05th of the current year 2023.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LPG reach a price target of $20. The rating they have provided for LPG stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 21st, 2022.

UBS gave a rating of “Buy” to LPG, setting the target price at $19 in the report published on August 27th of the previous year.

LPG Trading at 18.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LPG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 4.98% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.02%, as shares surge +21.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.32% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LPG rose by +22.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +40.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.94. In addition, Dorian LPG Ltd. saw 16.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LPG starting from Hadjipateras Alexander C., who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $19.79 back on Dec 13. After this action, Hadjipateras Alexander C. now owns 69,660 shares of Dorian LPG Ltd., valued at $98,950 using the latest closing price.

Hadjipateras Alexander C., the EVP at Dorian LPG (USA) LLC of Dorian LPG Ltd., sale 5,000 shares at $19.03 during a trade that took place back on Dec 12, which means that Hadjipateras Alexander C. is holding 74,660 shares at $95,150 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LPG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+30.18 for the present operating margin

+41.21 for the gross margin

The net margin for Dorian LPG Ltd. stands at +26.23. Equity return is now at value 11.10, with 6.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.25.