Here’s Our Rant About Atkore Inc. (ATKR)

Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) went up by 14.33% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $130.37. The company’s stock price has collected 23.32% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Atkore Inc. (NYSE :ATKR) Right Now?

Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 7.21 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ATKR is at 2.25.

The average price from analysts is $156.00, which is -$6.41 below the current price. ATKR currently public float of 39.42M and currently shorts hold a 5.55% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ATKR was 456.19K shares.

ATKR’s Market Performance

ATKR stocks went up by 23.32% for the week, with a monthly jump of 31.29% and a quarterly performance of 56.25%, while its annual performance rate touched 38.16%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.98% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.28% for Atkore Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 22.78% for ATKR stocks with a simple moving average of 49.80% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ATKR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ATKR stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for ATKR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ATKR in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $146 based on the research report published on December 13th of the previous year 2022.

Loop Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ATKR reach a price target of $110. The rating they have provided for ATKR stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 19th, 2022.

CJS Securities gave a rating of “Market Outperform” to ATKR, setting the target price at $90 in the report published on March 18th of the previous year.

ATKR Trading at 24.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ATKR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 14.22% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.98%, as shares surge +29.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +47.99% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ATKR rose by +23.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +62.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $122.98. In addition, Atkore Inc. saw 31.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ATKR starting from Waltz William E Jr., who sale 30,000 shares at the price of $140.26 back on Feb 01. After this action, Waltz William E Jr. now owns 70,080 shares of Atkore Inc., valued at $4,207,875 using the latest closing price.

Kelly Daniel S, the VP, General Counsel and Sec. of Atkore Inc., sale 11,557 shares at $123.09 during a trade that took place back on Dec 01, which means that Kelly Daniel S is holding 24,206 shares at $1,422,590 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ATKR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+31.52 for the present operating margin

+40.98 for the gross margin

The net margin for Atkore Inc. stands at +22.97. Equity return is now at value 82.60, with 37.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.89.