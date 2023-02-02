Here’s How Your Trade Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD) Aggressively Right Now

Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) went down by -2.77% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $274.50. The company’s stock price has collected -5.19% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 11/06/22 that Frackers Say Oil Production Slowing in the Shale Patch

Is It Worth Investing in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE :PXD) Right Now?

Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 7.99 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for PXD is at 1.44. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 12 analysts out of 33 who provided ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Company declared the stock was a “buy,” while 4 rated the stock as “overweight,” 14 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $271.28, which is $50.72 above the current price. PXD currently public float of 236.07M and currently shorts hold a 2.07% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PXD was 2.02M shares.

PXD’s Market Performance

PXD stocks went down by -5.19% for the week, with a monthly drop of -1.94% and a quarterly performance of -10.98%, while its annual performance rate touched 11.60%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.51% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.85% for Pioneer Natural Resources Company. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -4.12% for PXD stocks with a simple moving average of -3.71% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PXD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PXD stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for PXD by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for PXD in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $225 based on the research report published on January 25th of the current year 2023.

Mizuho, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PXD reach a price target of $294. The rating they have provided for PXD stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 10th, 2023.

PXD Trading at -3.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PXD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.51%, as shares surge +1.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.71% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PXD fell by -5.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $233.77. In addition, Pioneer Natural Resources Company saw -1.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PXD starting from Hernandez Jacinto J, who purchase 198 shares at the price of $247.13 back on Nov 09. After this action, Hernandez Jacinto J now owns 2,158 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources Company, valued at $48,932 using the latest closing price.

Hernandez Jacinto J, the Director of Pioneer Natural Resources Company, purchase 390 shares at $254.88 during a trade that took place back on Nov 08, which means that Hernandez Jacinto J is holding 1,960 shares at $99,401 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PXD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+36.62 for the present operating margin

+38.25 for the gross margin

The net margin for Pioneer Natural Resources Company stands at +11.82. Equity return is now at value 30.50, with 19.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.52.