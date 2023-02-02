GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (GFS): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS) went up by 6.60% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $79.49. The company’s stock price has collected 7.65% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 11/08/22 that GlobalFoundries Gains as Earnings Surprise Despite Chip Glut

Is It Worth Investing in GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ :GFS) Right Now?

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 41.49 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 12 analysts out of 17 who provided ratings for GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $71.94, which is $6.01 above the current price. GFS currently public float of 543.48M and currently shorts hold a 2.57% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GFS was 2.15M shares.

GFS’s Market Performance

GFS stocks went up by 7.65% for the week, with a monthly jump of 17.26% and a quarterly performance of 11.45%, while its annual performance rate touched 28.07%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.12% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.11% for GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 11.31% for GFS stocks with a simple moving average of 14.60% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GFS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GFS stocks, with Loop Capital repeating the rating for GFS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GFS in the upcoming period, according to Loop Capital is $70 based on the research report published on January 24th of the current year 2023.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GFS reach a price target of $78. The rating they have provided for GFS stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on November 16th, 2022.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Overweight” to GFS, setting the target price at $72.50 in the report published on March 03rd of the previous year.

GFS Trading at 5.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GFS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.12%, as shares surge +22.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.18% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GFS rose by +7.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +21.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $57.34. In addition, GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. saw 17.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GFS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.91 for the present operating margin

+12.40 for the gross margin

The net margin for GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. stands at -3.80. Equity return is now at value 9.70, with 5.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.67.