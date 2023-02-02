Doximity Inc. (DOCS) Downgrade Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Doximity Inc. (NYSE:DOCS) went up by 5.70% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $64.95. The company’s stock price has collected 13.07% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 11/11/22 that Doximity Stock Jumps After Earnings, Stock Buyback News

Is It Worth Investing in Doximity Inc. (NYSE :DOCS) Right Now?

Doximity Inc. (NYSE:DOCS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 56.83 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 16 who provided ratings for Doximity Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $39.31, which is $2.25 above the current price. DOCS currently public float of 110.76M and currently shorts hold a 13.88% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DOCS was 1.89M shares.

DOCS’s Market Performance

DOCS stocks went up by 13.07% for the week, with a monthly jump of 11.08% and a quarterly performance of 40.84%, while its annual performance rate touched -18.19%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.23% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.78% for Doximity Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 13.95% for DOCS stocks with a simple moving average of 7.98% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DOCS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DOCS stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for DOCS by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for DOCS in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $29 based on the research report published on January 06th of the current year 2023.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DOCS reach a price target of $38. The rating they have provided for DOCS stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on October 31st, 2022.

Evercore ISI gave a rating of “In-line” to DOCS, setting the target price at $28 in the report published on October 24th of the previous year.

DOCS Trading at 11.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DOCS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.23%, as shares surge +13.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.94% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DOCS rose by +13.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -25.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $32.94. In addition, Doximity Inc. saw 11.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DOCS starting from Tangney Jeffrey, who purchase 2,950 shares at the price of $34.50 back on May 27. After this action, Tangney Jeffrey now owns 252,950 shares of Doximity Inc., valued at $101,775 using the latest closing price.

Jorgensen Paul W., the Chief Revenue Officer of Doximity Inc., purchase 15,000 shares at $32.19 during a trade that took place back on May 20, which means that Jorgensen Paul W. is holding 197,676 shares at $482,864 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DOCS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+33.05 for the present operating margin

+88.42 for the gross margin

The net margin for Doximity Inc. stands at +38.79. Equity return is now at value 16.20, with 14.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.08.