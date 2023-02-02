Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy On Holding AG (ONON)?

On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) went up by 2.46% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $31.29. The company’s stock price has collected 7.02% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 07/07/22 that The 100% Recyclable Running Shoe That’s Only Available by Subscription

Is It Worth Investing in On Holding AG (NYSE :ONON) Right Now?

ONON currently public float of 176.23M and currently shorts hold a 12.07% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ONON was 2.25M shares.

ONON’s Market Performance

ONON stocks went up by 7.02% for the week, with a monthly jump of 38.52% and a quarterly performance of 35.13%, while its annual performance rate touched -9.86%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.32% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.11% for On Holding AG. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 15.12% for ONON stocks with a simple moving average of 21.47% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ONON

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ONON stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for ONON by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ONON in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $28 based on the research report published on November 21st of the previous year 2022.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Overweight” to ONON, setting the target price at $28 in the report published on July 26th of the previous year.

ONON Trading at 26.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ONON to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.32%, as shares surge +39.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +37.24% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ONON rose by +7.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.98. In addition, On Holding AG saw 38.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ONON

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-19.47 for the present operating margin

+55.43 for the gross margin

The net margin for On Holding AG stands at -23.49.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.71.