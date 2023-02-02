Cyngn Inc. (CYN) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Cyngn Inc. (NASDAQ:CYN) went up by 0.98% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.25. The company’s stock price has collected 22.03% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Cyngn Inc. (NASDAQ :CYN) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Cyngn Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $11.50, which is $9.05 above the current price. CYN currently public float of 33.14M and currently shorts hold a 0.81% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CYN was 131.10K shares.

CYN’s Market Performance

CYN stocks went up by 22.03% for the week, with a monthly jump of 40.44% and a quarterly performance of -7.25%, while its annual performance rate touched -40.13%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 15.35% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.31% for Cyngn Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 26.03% for CYN stocks with a simple moving average of -28.88% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CYN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CYN stocks, with Aegis Capital repeating the rating for CYN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CYN in the upcoming period, according to Aegis Capital is $13 based on the research report published on November 16th of the previous year 2021.

CYN Trading at 27.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CYN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -84.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.35%, as shares surge +43.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +26.30% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CYN rose by +22.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7649. In addition, Cyngn Inc. saw 40.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CYN

Equity return is now at value -61.00, with -58.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 55.28.