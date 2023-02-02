Cemtrex Inc. (CETX) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Cemtrex Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX) went up by 68.33% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $27.30. The company’s stock price has collected 120.56% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Cemtrex Inc. (NASDAQ :CETX) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CETX is at 2.06. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Cemtrex Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $8.00, which is -$3.8 below the current price. CETX currently public float of 0.67M and currently shorts hold a 3.62% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CETX was 34.95K shares.

CETX’s Market Performance

CETX stocks went up by 120.56% for the week, with a monthly jump of 189.64% and a quarterly performance of 77.44%, while its annual performance rate touched -50.49%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 31.46% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 20.13% for Cemtrex Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 103.02% for CETX stocks with a simple moving average of 29.13% for the last 200 days.

CETX Trading at 99.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CETX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -56.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 20.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 31.46%, as shares surge +157.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +36.55% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CETX rose by +120.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -42.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.17. In addition, Cemtrex Inc. saw 172.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CETX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-26.96 for the present operating margin

+32.97 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cemtrex Inc. stands at -25.90. Equity return is now at value -73.90, with -26.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.19.