Can Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM) Remain Competitive?

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) went up by 0.11% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $51.90. The company’s stock price has collected -1.44% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE :WPM) Right Now?

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 26.03 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for WPM is at 0.55. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 12 analysts out of 16 who provided ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $49.30, which is $7.37 above the current price. WPM currently public float of 450.01M and currently shorts hold a 3.40% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of WPM was 2.31M shares.

WPM’s Market Performance

WPM stocks went down by -1.44% for the week, with a monthly jump of 17.17% and a quarterly performance of 40.07%, while its annual performance rate touched 13.57%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.04% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.66% for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.56% for WPM stocks with a simple moving average of 21.93% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WPM

KeyBanc Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WPM reach a price target of $47. The rating they have provided for WPM stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on September 24th, 2021.

RBC Capital Mkts gave a rating of “Outperform” to WPM, setting the target price at $51 in the report published on March 08th of the previous year.

WPM Trading at 11.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WPM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.04%, as shares surge +12.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +25.42% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WPM fell by -1.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $44.48. In addition, Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. saw 17.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for WPM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+50.28 for the present operating margin

+54.68 for the gross margin

The net margin for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. stands at +62.82. Equity return is now at value 12.40, with 12.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.41.