Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) went down by -1.34% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $36.92. The company’s stock price has collected -4.70% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 09/24/21 that Bitcoin, Nike, Meredith, Carnival: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

Is It Worth Investing in Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ :AEHR) Right Now?

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 80.40 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for AEHR is at 2.01. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Aehr Test Systems declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $45.00, which is $10.51 above the current price. AEHR currently public float of 25.27M and currently shorts hold a 16.15% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AEHR was 1.56M shares.

AEHR’s Market Performance

AEHR stocks went down by -4.70% for the week, with a monthly jump of 71.59% and a quarterly performance of 67.67%, while its annual performance rate touched 170.51%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.70% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.21% for Aehr Test Systems. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 19.08% for AEHR stocks with a simple moving average of 114.39% for the last 200 days.

AEHR Trading at 33.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AEHR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.70%, as shares surge +87.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +46.08% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AEHR fell by -4.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +283.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $29.77. In addition, Aehr Test Systems saw 71.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AEHR starting from SCOTT GEOFFREY GATES, who sale 25,000 shares at the price of $33.89 back on Jan 30. After this action, SCOTT GEOFFREY GATES now owns 89,668 shares of Aehr Test Systems, valued at $847,250 using the latest closing price.

ROGERS VERNON, the Exec. VP Sales and Marketing of Aehr Test Systems, sale 37,500 shares at $35.39 during a trade that took place back on Jan 27, which means that ROGERS VERNON is holding 69,775 shares at $1,327,125 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AEHR

Equity return is now at value 24.30, with 19.90 for asset returns.