A Lesson to Learn: Skyworks Solutions Inc. (SWKS)

Skyworks Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) went up by 3.15% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $148.74. The company’s stock price has collected 3.38% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 05/04/22 that Skyworks Solutions Issues Weak Guidance. It Has China Headwinds.

Is It Worth Investing in Skyworks Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ :SWKS) Right Now?

Skyworks Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 14.51 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SWKS is at 1.25. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 14 analysts out of 28 who provided ratings for Skyworks Solutions Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 11 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $110.63, which is -$3.74 below the current price. SWKS currently public float of 159.58M and currently shorts hold a 1.82% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SWKS was 2.05M shares.

SWKS’s Market Performance

SWKS stocks went up by 3.38% for the week, with a monthly jump of 24.13% and a quarterly performance of 31.52%, while its annual performance rate touched -22.80%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.52% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.89% for Skyworks Solutions Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 10.67% for SWKS stocks with a simple moving average of 14.23% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SWKS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SWKS stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for SWKS by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for SWKS in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $125 based on the research report published on January 23rd of the current year 2023.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SWKS reach a price target of $125. The rating they have provided for SWKS stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on November 16th, 2022.

SWKS Trading at 17.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SWKS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.52%, as shares surge +24.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.66% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SWKS rose by +3.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $103.34. In addition, Skyworks Solutions Inc. saw 24.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SWKS starting from Durham Karilee A, who sale 2,716 shares at the price of $110.00 back on Jan 23. After this action, Durham Karilee A now owns 13,428 shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc., valued at $298,760 using the latest closing price.

TERRY ROBERT JOHN, the SVP, Gen. Counsel & Secretary of Skyworks Solutions Inc., sale 3,500 shares at $100.60 during a trade that took place back on Dec 13, which means that TERRY ROBERT JOHN is holding 11,187 shares at $352,100 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SWKS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+28.40 for the present operating margin

+45.67 for the gross margin

The net margin for Skyworks Solutions Inc. stands at +23.25. Equity return is now at value 24.00, with 14.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.63.