A Lesson to Learn: Innovative Eyewear Inc. (LUCY)

Innovative Eyewear Inc. (NASDAQ:LUCY) went up by 125.49% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.00. The company’s stock price has collected 133.11% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Innovative Eyewear Inc. (NASDAQ :LUCY) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Innovative Eyewear Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

LUCY currently public float of 2.38M and currently shorts hold a 4.69% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LUCY was 659.38K shares.

LUCY’s Market Performance

LUCY stocks went up by 133.11% for the week, with a monthly jump of 176.00% and a quarterly performance of 148.20%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.22% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 17.27% for Innovative Eyewear Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 156.53% for LUCY stocks with a simple moving average of 94.09% for the last 200 days.

LUCY Trading at 197.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LUCY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -50.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 17.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.22%, as shares surge +219.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +228.13% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LUCY rose by +183.79%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4891. In addition, Innovative Eyewear Inc. saw 151.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for LUCY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-464.05 for the present operating margin

+21.47 for the gross margin

The net margin for Innovative Eyewear Inc. stands at -469.76. Equity return is now at value -456.70, with -225.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.86.