Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN) Upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Wynn Resorts Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) went up by 4.31% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $104.34. The company’s stock price has collected 4.55% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 11/28/22 that Wynn, Casino Stocks Rise on Macau License Renewals. One Risk Down, One to Go.

Is It Worth Investing in Wynn Resorts Limited (NASDAQ :WYNN) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for WYNN is at 2.00. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 17 who provided ratings for Wynn Resorts Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $103.14, which is -$1.78 below the current price. WYNN currently public float of 96.11M and currently shorts hold a 7.12% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of WYNN was 3.10M shares.

WYNN’s Market Performance

WYNN stocks went up by 4.55% for the week, with a monthly jump of 27.54% and a quarterly performance of 77.77%, while its annual performance rate touched 23.19%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.29% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.95% for Wynn Resorts Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 7.48% for WYNN stocks with a simple moving average of 48.75% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WYNN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WYNN stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for WYNN by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for WYNN in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $101 based on the research report published on January 03rd of the current year 2023.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WYNN reach a price target of $91, previously predicting the price at $71. The rating they have provided for WYNN stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on November 28th, 2022.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to WYNN, setting the target price at $77 in the report published on November 21st of the previous year.

WYNN Trading at 18.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WYNN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.29%, as shares surge +25.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +34.46% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WYNN rose by +4.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +40.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $97.49. In addition, Wynn Resorts Limited saw 25.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WYNN starting from Billings Craig Scott, who sale 10,310 shares at the price of $102.35 back on Jan 26. After this action, Billings Craig Scott now owns 266,206 shares of Wynn Resorts Limited, valued at $1,055,228 using the latest closing price.

ATKINS BETSY S, the Director of Wynn Resorts Limited, sale 5,707 shares at $83.65 during a trade that took place back on Dec 01, which means that ATKINS BETSY S is holding 6,690 shares at $477,391 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WYNN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-10.30 for the present operating margin

+13.00 for the gross margin

The net margin for Wynn Resorts Limited stands at -20.08. Equity return is now at value 131.70, with -5.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.23.