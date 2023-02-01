Why Twilio Inc. (TWLO)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) went up by 3.21% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $233.60. The company’s stock price has collected 6.08% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 11/04/22 that Twilio and Atlassian Issue Growth Warnings

Is It Worth Investing in Twilio Inc. (NYSE :TWLO) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for TWLO is at 1.37. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 19 analysts out of 35 who provided ratings for Twilio Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 15 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $72.98, which is $20.47 above the current price. TWLO currently public float of 173.28M and currently shorts hold a 3.43% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TWLO was 4.87M shares.

TWLO’s Market Performance

TWLO stocks went up by 6.08% for the week, with a monthly jump of 24.38% and a quarterly performance of -20.85%, while its annual performance rate touched -68.21%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.78% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.91% for Twilio Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 11.50% for TWLO stocks with a simple moving average of -22.32% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TWLO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TWLO stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for TWLO by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for TWLO in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $50 based on the research report published on November 28th of the previous year 2022.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TWLO reach a price target of $60, previously predicting the price at $140. The rating they have provided for TWLO stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on November 04th, 2022.

RBC Capital Mkts gave a rating of “Sector Perform” to TWLO, setting the target price at $55 in the report published on November 04th of the previous year.

TWLO Trading at 19.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TWLO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -74.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.78%, as shares surge +22.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.77% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TWLO rose by +6.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -59.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $54.21. In addition, Twilio Inc. saw 22.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TWLO starting from Manor Eyal, who sale 414 shares at the price of $53.80 back on Jan 17. After this action, Manor Eyal now owns 151,156 shares of Twilio Inc., valued at $22,273 using the latest closing price.

Shipchandler Khozema, the Chief Operating Officer of Twilio Inc., sale 1,591 shares at $49.22 during a trade that took place back on Jan 03, which means that Shipchandler Khozema is holding 71,330 shares at $78,305 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TWLO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-31.69 for the present operating margin

+46.25 for the gross margin

The net margin for Twilio Inc. stands at -33.43. Equity return is now at value -12.20, with -10.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.43.