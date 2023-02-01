We Analyzed the Future Direction of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNOA), Here is What We Found

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNOA) went down by -1.78% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.25. The company’s stock price has collected 38.33% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ :SNOA) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for SNOA is at 1.21. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $9.00. SNOA currently public float of 3.09M and currently shorts hold a 1.58% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SNOA was 2.54M shares.

SNOA’s Market Performance

SNOA stocks went up by 38.33% for the week, with a monthly jump of 56.60% and a quarterly performance of -13.99%, while its annual performance rate touched -54.02%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 28.79% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 13.28% for Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 24.74% for SNOA stocks with a simple moving average of -33.14% for the last 200 days.

SNOA Trading at 14.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SNOA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -60.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 28.79%, as shares surge +48.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.43% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SNOA rose by +38.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -47.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3578. In addition, Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw 48.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SNOA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-46.62 for the present operating margin

+31.62 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at -40.28. Equity return is now at value -66.50, with -33.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.79.